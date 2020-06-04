Kentucky governor: Jefferson Davis statue should be moved

Statues of Jefferson Davis and Abraham Lincoln tower over visitors to Kentucky’s Capitol, but the state’s governor doesn’t think the Confederate president belongs in the same space as the U.S. president who helped end slavery

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Kentucky governor: Jefferson Davis statue should be moved

Statues of Jefferson Davis and Abraham Lincoln tower over visitors to Kentucky’s Capitol, but the state’s governor doesn’t think the Confederate president belongs in the same space as the U.S. president who helped end slavery