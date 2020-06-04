Prosecutors describe racist slur as Ahmaud Arbery lay dying

A state investigator is alleging that the white man accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery was heard saying a racist slur as he stood over the mortally wounded black man, moments after hitting him with three shots from a pump-action shotgun

