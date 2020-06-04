Protest in City of La Porte

Mayor, police chief respond to upcoming protest plans

“I want to start by saying that what happened in Minnesota is absolutely atrocious, and the outrage felt by people across this country is more than justified. During our conversations, the organizers of the protest have stressed that they want things to remain peaceful. It is their 1st Amendment right to have their voices heard, and they acknowledge that it must be done in a civil manner. Riots and looting have no place in our city and will not be tolerated. We are grateful to local and state law enforcement, who are well-prepared to protect the protesters’ right to assemble as well as the city we know and love. During this difficult time, it is imperative that we come together as a community and continue to make La Porte proud,” said Mayor Tom Dermody.

“The mayor’s proactive approach led to a very productive discussion with the protest organizers. They have assured us that they want their demonstration to remain civil and will do what they can to ensure that is the case. Our officers will be there for them to help protect their right to assemble, while also protecting the people and properties throughout our community,” said Chief Paul Brettin.

