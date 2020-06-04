The Latest: New Orleans police use tear gas on protesters


Posted on: June 4th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Police in New Orleans released tear gas on hundreds of demonstrators who pushed past a line of officers to cross a Mississippi River bridge during demonstrations against the death of George Floyd



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

The Latest: New Orleans police use tear gas on protesters


Posted on: June 4th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Police in New Orleans released tear gas on hundreds of demonstrators who pushed past a line of officers to cross a Mississippi River bridge during demonstrations against the death of George Floyd



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.