Videos prompt 2 excessive force probes of Chicago police
Several Chicago police officers are under investigation after a video surfaced showing them yanking two women out of a car and throwing them to the ground, and one of the women alleges one of the officers put his knee on her neck while restraining her
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Videos prompt 2 excessive force probes of Chicago police
Several Chicago police officers are under investigation after a video surfaced showing them yanking two women out of a car and throwing them to the ground, and one of the women alleges one of the officers put his knee on her neck while restraining her
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.