Burundi appeals court upholds journalists’ prison sentence

An appeals court in Burundi has upheld the two-and-a-half-year prison sentence for four journalists convicted on charges of trying to undermine state security

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Burundi appeals court upholds journalists’ prison sentence

An appeals court in Burundi has upheld the two-and-a-half-year prison sentence for four journalists convicted on charges of trying to undermine state security