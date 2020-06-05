NYC calmer as Buffalo police draw ire for protester injury
A video of a Buffalo police officer appearing to shove an elderly man who falls and cracks his head while police cleared out protesters in a city square drew widespread condemnation
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
NYC calmer as Buffalo police draw ire for protester injury
A video of a Buffalo police officer appearing to shove an elderly man who falls and cracks his head while police cleared out protesters in a city square drew widespread condemnation
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.