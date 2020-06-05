NYC calmer as Buffalo police draw ire for protester injury


Posted on: June 5th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A video of a Buffalo police officer appearing to shove an elderly man who falls and cracks his head while police cleared out protesters in a city square drew widespread condemnation



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

NYC calmer as Buffalo police draw ire for protester injury


Posted on: June 5th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A video of a Buffalo police officer appearing to shove an elderly man who falls and cracks his head while police cleared out protesters in a city square drew widespread condemnation



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.