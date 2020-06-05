Police arrest man accused of assaulting people posting signs

Authorities in Maryland say a 60-year-old man has been arrested after a video appeared to show him violently grab an object from a young adult who was posting signs protesting the death of George Floyd

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Police arrest man accused of assaulting people posting signs

Authorities in Maryland say a 60-year-old man has been arrested after a video appeared to show him violently grab an object from a young adult who was posting signs protesting the death of George Floyd