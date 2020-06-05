South Shore Line Updates and Sanitized for Rider Safety Program

The South Shore Line announced it will resume regular weekday service beginning Monday, June 8th. The South Shore Line says it has invested a tremendous amount of time and resources implementing enhanced precautions and procedures for the health and safety of passengers and train personnel. The SSL intends to further the safety measures being taken through its Sanitized for Rider Safety program, a comprehensive cleaning and health and safety initiative. In addition, the SSL continues to require its riders to wear masks at stations and on cars, practice social distancing when possible, and take advantage of hand sanitizer stations in each car. For those riders who choose not to wear a mask or face covering, the SSL will offer a “mask-optional” car. SSL sanitization procedures include disinfecting seats, windows, crash pads, handrails, door handles, head rests and grab handles. Each train car is mopped with a stringent disinfectant and fogged with disinfectant using state-of-the-art equipment.