UN agency: Iran still violating restrictions of nuclear deal


Posted on: June 5th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The United Nations’ atomic watchdog agency says Iran has continued to increase its stockpiles of enriched uranium and remains in violation of its deal with world powers



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

UN agency: Iran still violating restrictions of nuclear deal


Posted on: June 5th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The United Nations’ atomic watchdog agency says Iran has continued to increase its stockpiles of enriched uranium and remains in violation of its deal with world powers



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.