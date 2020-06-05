UN chief: COVID-19 compounds dire situation in Mali, Sahel
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the coronavirus pandemic has compounded “the dire humanitarian and security situations” in Mali and Africa’s Sahel region
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
UN chief: COVID-19 compounds dire situation in Mali, Sahel
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the coronavirus pandemic has compounded “the dire humanitarian and security situations” in Mali and Africa’s Sahel region
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.