UN seeking Mideast mediators meeting on Israel-Palestinians


Posted on: June 5th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The United Nations says its Mideast envoy is trying to arrange a meeting of key global mediators to discuss prospects and threats to a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

UN seeking Mideast mediators meeting on Israel-Palestinians


Posted on: June 5th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The United Nations says its Mideast envoy is trying to arrange a meeting of key global mediators to discuss prospects and threats to a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.