UN seeking Mideast mediators meeting on Israel-Palestinians
The United Nations says its Mideast envoy is trying to arrange a meeting of key global mediators to discuss prospects and threats to a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
UN seeking Mideast mediators meeting on Israel-Palestinians
The United Nations says its Mideast envoy is trying to arrange a meeting of key global mediators to discuss prospects and threats to a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.