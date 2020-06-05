UN seeking Mideast mediators meeting on Israel-Palestinians

The United Nations says its Mideast envoy is trying to arrange a meeting of key global mediators to discuss prospects and threats to a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

