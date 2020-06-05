UPDATE: Early Morning Crash Closes I-94 for Hours, One Airlifted

Thursday morning troopers responded to a personal injury crash on I-94 east near mile-marker 26th. Investigation by Senior Trooper Jerry George indicates that a Freightliner pulling an enclosed box trailer was partially in the far right lane and partially on the right shoulder. The truck was driven by a 32 year old from Steger, IL.

A Peterbilt pulling a flatbed trailer with several coils of rolled steel, struck the rear end of the trailer that was partially in the roadway and then jack-knifed. Several of the rolled coils broke free and smashed through the cab of the Peterbilt. The driver, a 47 year old from Madrid, Iowa, was trapped inside and had to be extricated by fire and emergency medical personnel. He was flown to University of Chicago Hospital after sustaining serious injuries. The investigation is on-going. Traffic was diverted onto U.S. 20 in Burns Harbor for several hours for scene investigation, clean up and removal of all vehicles and cargo.