Venezuela jails 3 DirecTV executives as US firm cuts service

Venezuelan authorities have jailed three executives of DirecTV because the U.S. company cut off its services to the South American country last month, citing U.S. sanctions against the socialist government

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Venezuela jails 3 DirecTV executives as US firm cuts service

Venezuelan authorities have jailed three executives of DirecTV because the U.S. company cut off its services to the South American country last month, citing U.S. sanctions against the socialist government