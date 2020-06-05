Wichita State cancels Ivanka Trump’s speech to tech school

A Kansas technical school has canceled plans for Ivanka Trump to give a virtual commencement speech to graduates because of criticism of President Donald Trump’s response to protests over the the death of George Floyd

