Egyptian doctor accused of removing genitals of 3 girls

A rights lawyer says a doctor and the father of three girls will be tried in an Egyptian criminal court after the doctor allegedly surgically removed the girls’ genitalia

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Egyptian doctor accused of removing genitals of 3 girls

A rights lawyer says a doctor and the father of three girls will be tried in an Egyptian criminal court after the doctor allegedly surgically removed the girls’ genitalia