Four Michigan City Police Officers Sue former Mayor Meer and Michigan City The Law Offices of Donald J. Schmid LLC announced today that a civil complaint and lawsuit were filed earlier this week in the LaPorte County Superior Court by four Michigan City police officers against Ronald Meer and the City of Michigan City, Indiana. The lawsuit allegesthat Meer, acting as an agent of the City, defamed and intentionally inflicted emotional distress on the four officers in October 2019 after the officers properly and lawfully arrested Meer’s step-son Adam Bray on October 10, 2019.

