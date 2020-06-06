Sahel force fighting terrorism faces growing threat

Mauritania’s foreign minister says the five-nation African force fighting terrorism in the Sahel is facing a growing security threat sweeping the region that is not only local but a global problem that demands an international response

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Sahel force fighting terrorism faces growing threat

Mauritania’s foreign minister says the five-nation African force fighting terrorism in the Sahel is facing a growing security threat sweeping the region that is not only local but a global problem that demands an international response