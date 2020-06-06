The Latest: Atlanta protests have festive air with music


Posted on: June 6th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Protests in downtown Atlanta assumed an almost festive feel at times, with the city’s curfew lifted and police and National Guard presence somewhat out of view



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

The Latest: Atlanta protests have festive air with music


Posted on: June 6th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Protests in downtown Atlanta assumed an almost festive feel at times, with the city’s curfew lifted and police and National Guard presence somewhat out of view



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.