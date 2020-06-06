US outlines $4.6B plan to protect Miami from climate impacts
The federal government is proposing a $4.6 billion plan to protect the low-lying Miami area from the effects of climate change, including the construction of miles of sea walls
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
US outlines $4.6B plan to protect Miami from climate impacts
The federal government is proposing a $4.6 billion plan to protect the low-lying Miami area from the effects of climate change, including the construction of miles of sea walls
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.