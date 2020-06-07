‘A long time coming’: Iconic Lee statue to be removed


Posted on: June 7th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Amid an extraordinary outpouring of grief over George Floyd’s death, Virginia’s governor has pledged to remove an iconic statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

‘A long time coming’: Iconic Lee statue to be removed


Posted on: June 7th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Amid an extraordinary outpouring of grief over George Floyd’s death, Virginia’s governor has pledged to remove an iconic statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.