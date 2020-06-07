Curfews lift, police show less force amid peaceful protests


Posted on: June 7th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Officials in New York City and Chicago have lifted curfews amid protests of police brutality and racial injustice following the death of George Floyd



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Curfews lift, police show less force amid peaceful protests


Posted on: June 7th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Officials in New York City and Chicago have lifted curfews amid protests of police brutality and racial injustice following the death of George Floyd



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.