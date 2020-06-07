South China Sea disputes again putting spotlight on Beijing
In recent developments impacting tensions in the South China Sea, the Philippines decided not to suspend a defense pact with the U.S., avoiding a major blow to one of America’s oldest alliances in Asia
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
South China Sea disputes again putting spotlight on Beijing
In recent developments impacting tensions in the South China Sea, the Philippines decided not to suspend a defense pact with the U.S., avoiding a major blow to one of America’s oldest alliances in Asia
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.