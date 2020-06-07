The Latest: Statue of Gen. Wickham toppled in Richmond

In the former capital of the Confederacy, demonstrators toppled a statue of Gen. Williams Carter Wickham from its pedestal in Richmond, Virginia, after a day of mostly peaceful demonstrations across the commonwealth

