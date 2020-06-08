AP Photos: In Mexico, pandemic’s ‘last link,’ gravediggers

Gravediggers and crematorium workers in Mexico are struggling to keep pace as the country registers escalating coronavirus death numbers even as it gradually eases some restrictions aimed at curbing COVID-19

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

AP Photos: In Mexico, pandemic’s ‘last link,’ gravediggers

Gravediggers and crematorium workers in Mexico are struggling to keep pace as the country registers escalating coronavirus death numbers even as it gradually eases some restrictions aimed at curbing COVID-19