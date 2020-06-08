China’s Huawei launches ad blitz as UK reconsiders its role


Posted on: June 8th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Huawei has launched an advertising campaign in Britain as officials reconsider the Chinese technology company’s role in supplying equipment for the country’s next-generation high speed mobile networks



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

China’s Huawei launches ad blitz as UK reconsiders its role


Posted on: June 8th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Huawei has launched an advertising campaign in Britain as officials reconsider the Chinese technology company’s role in supplying equipment for the country’s next-generation high speed mobile networks



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.