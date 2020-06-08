Fed acts to broaden appeal of ‘Main Street’ lending program


Posted on: June 8th, 2020 by ABC News

The Federal Reserve said it will increase the maximum amount that it will lend under its Main Street loan program and extend the loan repayment period to five years from four, in an apparent effort to make the loans more appealing to businesses and banks



