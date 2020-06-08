Fed acts to broaden appeal of ‘Main Street’ lending program

The Federal Reserve said it will increase the maximum amount that it will lend under its Main Street loan program and extend the loan repayment period to five years from four, in an apparent effort to make the loans more appealing to businesses and banks

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Fed acts to broaden appeal of ‘Main Street’ lending program

The Federal Reserve said it will increase the maximum amount that it will lend under its Main Street loan program and extend the loan repayment period to five years from four, in an apparent effort to make the loans more appealing to businesses and banks