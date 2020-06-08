Germany: US troop reduction could harm NATO security

Germany’s defense minister is suggesting that U.S. President Donald Trump’s reported plans to withdraw more than a quarter of the American troops out of Germany could weaken not only the NATO alliance but the U.S. itself

