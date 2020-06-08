Judge issues order halting Lee statue removal for 10 days

A judge in Richmond has issued an injunction preventing Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration from removing an iconic statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Judge issues order halting Lee statue removal for 10 days

A judge in Richmond has issued an injunction preventing Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration from removing an iconic statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E