Judge issues order halting Lee statue removal for 10 days


Posted on: June 8th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A judge in Richmond has issued an injunction preventing Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration from removing an iconic statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Judge issues order halting Lee statue removal for 10 days


Posted on: June 8th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A judge in Richmond has issued an injunction preventing Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration from removing an iconic statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.