Kentucky mom wants peace, justice for son killed by police


Posted on: June 8th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The mother of a popular Kentucky barbecue cook killed by law enforcement at his business last week says she wants peace and justice for her son and she’s going to make sure he gets it



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Kentucky mom wants peace, justice for son killed by police


Posted on: June 8th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The mother of a popular Kentucky barbecue cook killed by law enforcement at his business last week says she wants peace and justice for her son and she’s going to make sure he gets it



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.