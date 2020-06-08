Man charged with having Molotov cocktail at protest

A Florida man is facing federal weapons charges after police reported finding a Molotov cocktail in his backpack during a protest against police brutality

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Man charged with having Molotov cocktail at protest

A Florida man is facing federal weapons charges after police reported finding a Molotov cocktail in his backpack during a protest against police brutality