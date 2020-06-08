Report: Jennifer Aniston donates nearly $1 million to racial justice organizations

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — Jennifer Aniston has reportedly made a sizable donation in support of the fight to end police brutality and racism.

A source tells Entertainment Tonight the Friends actress quietly donated around $1 million spread across various charitable organizations, including Color of Change.

Following the May 25 death of George Floyd, Aniston spoke out on social media, writing, “This week has been heartbreaking for so many reasons. We need to acknowledge that the racism and brutality in this country has been going on for a long time — and it’s NEVER been okay.”

She continued, “As allies, who want equality and peace, it’s our responsibility to make noise, to demand justice, to educate ourselves on these issues, and more than anything, to spread love. How much more time are we willing to let pass without change? HOW MUCH MORE TIME?”

Aniston also showed her solidarity on #BlackoutTuesday, sharing a photo of a black square on Instagram.

