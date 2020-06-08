Residential Fire; No Injuries Jackson Township



Liberty, Washington, and Westville Firefighters responded to a working residential fire in the North 600 block of Old Suman Road in Jackson Township on Sunday at around 4:30 PM CST. Fire Chief Brian Duncan arrived on scene and requested a Tanker Plan 1for a working fire from the garage that was spreading into the residence. A Tanker Plan 2 was requested shortly after for the area due to no hydrants which brought in additional fire departments from the surrounding area. A fire broke out in an attached garage with a vehicle inside that was creating a hazardous situation. Nobody was home at the time of the fire as the homeowner returned home to confirm. Fire units remained on the scene for more than four hours battling the fire and conducting overhaul operations. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and remains under investigation.