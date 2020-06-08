South Shore Line Temporary busing SB-Carroll Ave. through June 12



The South Shore Line plans to periodically bus passengers between Carroll Ave. and the South Bend International Airport while they upgrade our track and segments of overhead wire between Michigan City and South Bend. The temporary busing periods will occur at various times throughout the spring/summer, with the next of these periods being scheduled for Monday, June 8 through Friday, June 12, 2020. Bus service to and from Hudson Lake will not be available during this time. Hudson Lake passengers are encouraged to board at the Carroll Ave. station. Weekday train service between Carroll Ave. and South Bend will be canceled, with buses arriving and departing with passengers to match the weekday train schedule between Carroll Ave. and South Bend. *NOTE: SSL will be operating regular weekday schedule beginning June 8* Additionally, westbound Tr 422 & Tr 424 and eastbound Tr 401 operating exclusively between Michigan City and South Bend are canceled during busing. WESTBOUND: South Bend passengers will board buses located just north of the train platform at the South Bend International Airport. Passengers will disembark the bus at Carroll Ave. and board their normally scheduled trains for the balance of their westbound trips. EASTBOUND: South Bend passengers will disembark their trains at Carroll Ave. and board a bus for the remainder of their eastbound trips.