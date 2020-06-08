Spain: Prosecutors probe role of former king in Saudi deal

Spain’s general prosecutor’s office says that former King Juan Carlos will be investigated in a probe into possible kickbacks from Saudi Arabia during the construction of a high speed railway there by a Spanish consortium

