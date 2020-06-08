The Latest: Protester shoves police officer in Charlotte
A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer who has met with and walked with demonstrators a number of times was involved in a scuffle with protesters, a day after he’d had another tense interaction
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
The Latest: Protester shoves police officer in Charlotte
A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer who has met with and walked with demonstrators a number of times was involved in a scuffle with protesters, a day after he’d had another tense interaction
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.