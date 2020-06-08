The Latest: Protester shoves police officer in Charlotte


Posted on: June 8th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer who has met with and walked with demonstrators a number of times was involved in a scuffle with protesters, a day after he’d had another tense interaction



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

The Latest: Protester shoves police officer in Charlotte


Posted on: June 8th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer who has met with and walked with demonstrators a number of times was involved in a scuffle with protesters, a day after he’d had another tense interaction



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.