Vietnam ratifies trade deal with EU in boost for economy


Posted on: June 8th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Vietnam has ratified a trade deal with the European Union that is expected to boost the Southeast Asian country’s manufacturing sector and exports



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Vietnam ratifies trade deal with EU in boost for economy


Posted on: June 8th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Vietnam has ratified a trade deal with the European Union that is expected to boost the Southeast Asian country’s manufacturing sector and exports



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.