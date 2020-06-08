Vietnam ratifies trade deal with EU in boost for economy
Vietnam has ratified a trade deal with the European Union that is expected to boost the Southeast Asian country’s manufacturing sector and exports
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Vietnam ratifies trade deal with EU in boost for economy
Vietnam has ratified a trade deal with the European Union that is expected to boost the Southeast Asian country’s manufacturing sector and exports
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.