Airstrikes again hit Syria’s rebel area, displace thousands


Posted on: June 9th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Syrian activists and a war monitoring group say that dozens of suspected Russian airstrikes have pounded villages on the edge of the last rebel enclave in northwestern Syria, sending thousands of civilians fleeing



