Airstrikes again hit Syria’s rebel area, displace thousands

Syrian activists and a war monitoring group say that dozens of suspected Russian airstrikes have pounded villages on the edge of the last rebel enclave in northwestern Syria, sending thousands of civilians fleeing

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Airstrikes again hit Syria’s rebel area, displace thousands

Syrian activists and a war monitoring group say that dozens of suspected Russian airstrikes have pounded villages on the edge of the last rebel enclave in northwestern Syria, sending thousands of civilians fleeing