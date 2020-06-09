AP Interview: Nepal renews call for talks with India


Posted on: June 9th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Nepal’s foreign minister says the country is still waiting for a response from India on holding talks to resolve a border dispute that has strained relations between the South Asian neighbors



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

AP Interview: Nepal renews call for talks with India


Posted on: June 9th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Nepal’s foreign minister says the country is still waiting for a response from India on holding talks to resolve a border dispute that has strained relations between the South Asian neighbors



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.