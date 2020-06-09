California tech CEO charged in coronavirus test fraud case


Posted on: June 9th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Federal prosecutors have charged the CEO of a  Silicon Valley medical technology company with misleading investors by falsely claiming the company had developed an approved blood test for the coronavirus



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

California tech CEO charged in coronavirus test fraud case


Posted on: June 9th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Federal prosecutors have charged the CEO of a  Silicon Valley medical technology company with misleading investors by falsely claiming the company had developed an approved blood test for the coronavirus



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.