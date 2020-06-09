Florida officer charged with punching intoxicated man

Two Florida police officers are facing charges after video showed one of them slapping and then repeatedly punching an intoxicated man who was yelling at them at a hospital

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Florida officer charged with punching intoxicated man

Two Florida police officers are facing charges after video showed one of them slapping and then repeatedly punching an intoxicated man who was yelling at them at a hospital