Lawsuit filed over fatal crash of WWII-era airplane

A lawsuit has been filed against the owners and operators of a World War II-era airplane that crashed at a Connecticut airport last year, killing seven people

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Lawsuit filed over fatal crash of WWII-era airplane

A lawsuit has been filed against the owners and operators of a World War II-era airplane that crashed at a Connecticut airport last year, killing seven people