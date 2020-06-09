Libya’s oil company says largest oil field shut down again

Libya’s national oil company says a unit affiliated with east-based forces, which have been trying to capture Tripoli but are now on the retreat, have ordered the country’s largest oil field to halt work just hours after it restarted operations

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Libya’s oil company says largest oil field shut down again

Libya’s national oil company says a unit affiliated with east-based forces, which have been trying to capture Tripoli but are now on the retreat, have ordered the country’s largest oil field to halt work just hours after it restarted operations