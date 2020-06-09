Libya’s oil company says largest oil field shut down again


Libya’s national oil company says a unit affiliated with east-based forces, which have been trying to capture Tripoli but are now on the retreat, have ordered the country’s largest oil field to halt work just hours after it restarted operations



