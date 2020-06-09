Puerto Rico labor secretary resigns amid unemployment crisis


Posted on: June 9th, 2020 by ABC News

Puerto Rico’s labor secretary has resigned as tens of thousands of unemployed workers have yet to receive financial aid promised months ago amid a pandemic that has deepened the U.S. territory’s economic crisis



Posted on: June 9th, 2020 by ABC News

