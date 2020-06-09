Puerto Rico labor secretary resigns amid unemployment crisis

Puerto Rico’s labor secretary has resigned as tens of thousands of unemployed workers have yet to receive financial aid promised months ago amid a pandemic that has deepened the U.S. territory’s economic crisis

