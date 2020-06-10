Bomb targeting army vehicle kills 2 Pakistani troops in NW
Pakistan’s military says a roadside bomb targeting a vehicle carrying troops has exploded, killing two soldiers and wounding two others in the country’s northwest near the Afghan border
