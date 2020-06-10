Confederate monument in Virginia covered with trash bags

Protesters in Portsmouth, Virginia, covered a Confederate monument in the city with trash bags and sheets Wednesday, several hours after the city’s council members had a meeting to figure out ways to relocate it

