Confederate monument in Virginia covered with trash bags


Posted on: June 10th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Protesters in Portsmouth, Virginia, covered a Confederate monument in the city with trash bags and sheets Wednesday, several hours after the city’s council members had a meeting to figure out ways to relocate it



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Confederate monument in Virginia covered with trash bags


Posted on: June 10th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Protesters in Portsmouth, Virginia, covered a Confederate monument in the city with trash bags and sheets Wednesday, several hours after the city’s council members had a meeting to figure out ways to relocate it



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.