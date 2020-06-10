Cristobal remnants head to Canada after battering Midwest US

Severe thunderstorms accompanied by winds approaching 70 mph have battered lower Michigan as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal move out of the Midwest and into Canada

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Cristobal remnants head to Canada after battering Midwest US

Severe thunderstorms accompanied by winds approaching 70 mph have battered lower Michigan as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal move out of the Midwest and into Canada