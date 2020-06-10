Greece to reclaim ancient horse from U.S. after court ruling


Posted on: June 10th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The Greek Culture Ministry says it will seek the repatriation from New York of a 2,700-year-old bronze horse statuette which it says was illegally exported from Greece, after a U.S. court rejected an auction house’s bid to sell it



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Greece to reclaim ancient horse from U.S. after court ruling


Posted on: June 10th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The Greek Culture Ministry says it will seek the repatriation from New York of a 2,700-year-old bronze horse statuette which it says was illegally exported from Greece, after a U.S. court rejected an auction house’s bid to sell it



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.