Greece to reclaim ancient horse from U.S. after court ruling

The Greek Culture Ministry says it will seek the repatriation from New York of a 2,700-year-old bronze horse statuette which it says was illegally exported from Greece, after a U.S. court rejected an auction house’s bid to sell it

