Manhunt underway for suspect who fired at police; one deputy shot, seriously hurt

vmargineanu/iStockBy EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News

(PASO ROBLES, Calif.) — A manhunt is underway in California for an armed man who authorities say fired at a Paso Robles police officer Wednesday morning.

San Luis Obispo County deputies and California Highway Patrol officers responded and one deputy was shot, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy is in serious but stable condition, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office urged anyone near downtown Paso Robles to shelter in place.

Paso Robles police said the shooting stopped around 4 a.m. local time and officers are now doing a “systematic search.”

“If you see something, say something,” police said.



This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

