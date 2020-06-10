Report: Bullet that killed woman fired from airman’s rifle

Authorities in Coconino County say a bullet taken from the skull of a woman was fired from a rifle owned by an Air Force airman charged in her death

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Report: Bullet that killed woman fired from airman’s rifle

Authorities in Coconino County say a bullet taken from the skull of a woman was fired from a rifle owned by an Air Force airman charged in her death